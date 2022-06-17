Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Dealing Shea Weber for Evgenii Dadonov gives the Canadiens more long term flexibility. [RDS | Sportsnet]
- General manager Kent Hughes talked about Weber’s impact on the franchise. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Hughes also talked about the situations of Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson. [RDS]
- There was a distinct Quebecois presence on the Laval Rocket this year, but Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is the only one with a contract for next season. [La Presse]
- The Rocket are taking positives from this year. [Radio-Canada]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A relentless Nathan MacKinnon is driving the Colorado Avalanche forward. [TSN]
- Why the Devon Toews trade was such a steal for Joe Sakic. [Sportsnet]
- Being down in the series is nothing new for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and their opponents forecast the adjustments that might be coming. [The Athletic]
- The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to announce the hiring of John Tortorella as their next head coach. [The Hockey News]
- What’s it like to go from a rebuilding team to a championship contender at the trade deadline? [The Hockey News]
- Bruce Cassidy says that going to the Vegas Golden Knights was a “no-brainer” from a hockey perspective. [Sportsnet]
- How do the Florida Panthers navigate their cap crunch? [Daily Faceoff]
