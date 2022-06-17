 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: The implications of trading Shea Weber

In today’s links, Shea Weber is traded to Vegas, the Laval Rocket look back on their season, and how will the Tampa Bay Lighting adjust?

By Nathan Ni
2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Photo by Florence Labelle/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Dealing Shea Weber for Evgenii Dadonov gives the Canadiens more long term flexibility. [RDS | Sportsnet]
  • General manager Kent Hughes talked about Weber’s impact on the franchise. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Hughes also talked about the situations of Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson. [RDS]
  • There was a distinct Quebecois presence on the Laval Rocket this year, but Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is the only one with a contract for next season. [La Presse]
  • The Rocket are taking positives from this year. [Radio-Canada]

Around the league and elsewhere

