Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield talk about living in Montreal, getting out in the community and Grand Prix weekend. [TSN690]
- The Edmonton Oilers could be eyeing Josh Anderson this offseason. [The Hockey Writers]
- Kent Hughes was holding on tight to Artturi Lehkonen leading up to the final minutes of the trade deadline but Joe Sakic was determined to bring him to the Colorado Avalanche. [The Athletic]
- The 1951 Montreal-Toronto Stanley Cup final was a difficult loss to swallow for the Canadiens. [The Hockey News]
- You’re not switching sports on us, are you Pezz?
Hey Pezz, did you have fun?#GoHabsGo | #WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/YuS2uHf5t0— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 15, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the Stanley Cup final with a blueprint. The Avalanche trust they can figure it out. No Cinderella story here. [Sportsnet]
- Victor Hedman is ready to perform on the big stage once again. [The Hockey News]
- Hockey Canada announced the bench bosses for the under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. [The Globe and Mail]
- John Tortorella is meeting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday to discuss a potential coaching contract. [Sportsnet]
- He probably won’t get as good a deal as Barry Trotz though — free beer for life if he agrees to coach the Winnipeg Jets. [Yahoo Sports]
- Forget the Cup final, let’s get ready for the 2022-23 season.
Gary Bettman says the #NHL schedule for 2022-23 is coming in early July. Opening night will be Oct. 11.— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) June 15, 2022
