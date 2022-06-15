Stanley Cup Final Game 1 thread

2022 Stanley Cup Final

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The post-season has been whittled down to its final two teams. The Colorado Avalanche will represent the Western Conference, which we’ve known for some time after they swept the Edmonton Oilers in Round 3. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s path was a bit more difficult, but they overcame a 0-2 deficit to advance from the Eastern Conference Final on four consecutive wins.

What’s at stake is a third straight Stanley Cup victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning, which would put them among the great teams in NHL history, or a first win for this particular Colorado Avalanche team that has been accumulating prospect talent for years to build up to challenge such a juggernaut. It’s all about experience on the Tamp Bay side versus nervous energy on a relatively young, skilled team from Colorado. and that dynamic will play out over the course of this best-of-seven series.