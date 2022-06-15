Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Should the Habs just buy out Carey Price? [A Winning Habit]
- Kaiden Guhle has been named WHL Playoffs MVP. [Fort Sask Online]
- The Laval Rocket have benefited from the end to the Canadiens’ season. [The Link]
- Analyzing Jeff Gorton’s track record at the draft. [The Athletic]
- Could Riley Sheen, reigning DEL player of the year, be a future option for the Habs system? [A Winning Habit]
- When the Canadiens asked Nick Suzuki if he would be the team’s Hockey Is for Everyone ambassador, he wasted no time accepting. [NHLPA]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Previewing the Stanley Cup Final. [The Athletic | The Hockey News | ESPN]
- Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois is known for his all-in approach — even in pickleball. [The Athletic]
- The imminent return of Brayden Point is likely to be an “x” factor. [Sportsnet]
- Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has become one of the brightest coaching minds in hockey. [Sportsnet]
- Darcy Kuemper is ready to go for the Avs if called upon. [ESPN]
- Why the Chicago Blackhawks are likely to trade Alex DeBrincat this offseason. [The Athletic]
- What scouts think about Shane Wright, Cutter Gauthier, and more: NHL Draft confidential, by Corey Pronman. [The Athletic]
- Connor Bedard: The unbearable wait of massive talent. [The Hockey News]
- Previewing game 7 of the OHL Final. [In the Hammer]
- Could Kaapo Kakko sign an offer sheet this summer? [The Hockey News]
- Hockey Canada says it did not use government money to settle a lawsuit in which eight Canadian Hockey League players, including some members of Canada’s 2017-18 World Junior team, were accused of sexually assaulting a woman. [TSN]
- Cale Makar publically stated that he was not part of that group of eight, and that he has been contacted by the NHL as part of the league’s investigation into the event. [Sportsnet]
- The Vegas Golden Knights have wasted no time in hiring Bruce Cassidy as their new head coach. [TSN]
