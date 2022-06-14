Lions de Trois-Rivières acquire goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon

The Lions de Trois-Rivières announced that they have received goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon from the Wheeling Nailers to complete the future considerations trade for the ECHL player rights of Cédric Desruisseaux.

À la suite de l’échange envoyant Cédric Desruisseaux aux Nailers de Wheeling en retour de considérations futures, les Lions de Trois-Rivières ont acquis les droits du gardien de but Louis-Philip Guindon. pic.twitter.com/yDT88doS65 — Lions de Trois-Rivières (@Lions3r) June 13, 2022

The acquisition of Guindon comes as a surprise, as the goaltender was Wheeling’s starter throughout the playoffs, playing in 10 of their 11 games. It was in fact this run into the second round of the playoffs that prevented Guindon from joining the Laval Rocket. The AHL team asked him to join them as a Black Ace for the playoffs, but he decided to see his season through with the Nailers. In 10 games, Guindon had a 3.36 goals-against, .903 save percentage, and a record of 4-4-2, including a shutout.

Louis-Philip Guindon coming up big now for @WheelingNailers pic.twitter.com/wdYnM178zA — Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) April 23, 2022

Originally the Lions had acquired defenceman Jesse Lees in return for Desruisseaux, but he decided to retire rather than join the Lions. Trois-Rivières was then to be presented with three options at the end of the season, of which Guidon was apparently one.

It almost seemed destined that Guidon would join the Lions. The 27-year-old had signed multiple PTOs with the Rocket this season, normally as a result of Cayden Primeau being recalled to Montreal. In four starts with Laval, Guindon posted a 4.55 GAA and 0.853 save percentage. Originally signed on December 30, he was released from a PTO on February 15, then immediately re-signed due to an injury. He was released on February 27, and then signed again on March 7 when Michael McNiven was traded to Calgary. On March 19, he returned to the Nailers for good to complete the season.

Guindon will fit the role of fifth goaltender on the Montreal Canadiens’ depth chart and should be the starter in Trois-Rivières next season. Coincidentally, he was teammates with this season’s Lions starter, Philippe Desrosiers, when they played for the Rimouski Océanic in 2015.

Un nouveau masque pour Louis-Philip Guindon avec un clin d'oeil à Maurice Richard, Gardiens de la Galaxie et la ville de Laval



A new mask for LP Guindon that features the punch line, Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy and the city of Laval #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/RecIVyoCf2 — x - Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 8, 2022

In other news, the Lions sent defenceman Brendan Locke to the Indy Fuel to complete a future considerations trade with the Fort Wayne Komets for forward Anthony Nellis. The Komets traded that return to the Kansas City Mavericks who then traded it to Indy.

For the final future considerations trade, the return for forward Anthony DeLuca, the Lions received financial compensation to complete the deal.