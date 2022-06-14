Tuesday Habs Headlines: The Final Approach

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Rocket forced Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. [TVA | Montreal Gazette]
- Habs prospect Kaiden Guhle named MVP as the Edmonton Oil Kings win the WHL Championship. [Twitter]
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT— The WHL (@TheWHL) June 14, 2022
WHL Playoffs MVP, Kaiden Guhle wraps up the #WHLChampionship in style!@EdmOilKings | @CanadiensMTL | @TSN_Sports#WHLChampionship | #EDMvsSEA | #WHLHoN pic.twitter.com/JXL52AwA92
- The Canadiens name former Rocket and Bulldogs equipment manager Francis St-Pierre assistant equipment manager. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- How to watch the Stanley Cup Final. [Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
- In April, Hockey Canada reached a settlement with a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted in 2018 by members of the 2017-18 Canadian WJC team. Now, there are concerns that Hockey Canada used public funds to pay for part of the settlement. [Sportsnet | TSN]
- Stanley Cup Final talk from Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman in this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- This year, the Stanley Cup final is a match up between titans. [Sportsnet]
- The Avalanche are trying to ignore the fact that they’re favored in the Final. [TSN]
- Breaking down how the Avs built to where they are. [NBC Sports]
- Cale Makar showing his full potential and why he’s different from other defensemen. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- The 90s Oilers and Islanders see parallels between their teams’ dynasties and the Lightning. [The Athletic]
- Steven Stamkos’ role on the ice has changed over the years, but he’s still a terrific player and undesputedly the Lightning’s leader. [TSN]
- Brayden Point practiced with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, but it is unknown if he will be in the lineup for Game 1. [NHL]
- How the Rangers get back to where they were this year, and take the next steps. [ESPN]
- NHL.com writer Guillaume Lepage talks about coming out and why representation matters. [NHL]
- Little Brown Jug Brewing Company offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he becomes the Winnipeg Jets’ head coach. [TSN]
- Jeremey Lauzon signs with the Nashville Predators. [Sportsnet]
- Filip Johansson joins the Vancouver Canucks. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers re-sign Brad Malone. [TSN]
- Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen signs with HC Lugano in Switzerland. [Yahoo Sports]
