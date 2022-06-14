 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: The Final Approach

The Rocket force Game 7 in the AHL Eastern Conference Final, previewing Lightning/Avalanche Stanley Cup Final, Makar, Stamkos, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

AHL: MAY 23 AHL Calder Cup Round 3 - Rochester Americans at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Rocket forced Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. [TVA | Montreal Gazette]
  • Habs prospect Kaiden Guhle named MVP as the Edmonton Oil Kings win the WHL Championship. [Twitter]
  • The Canadiens name former Rocket and Bulldogs equipment manager Francis St-Pierre assistant equipment manager. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • How to watch the Stanley Cup Final. [Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
  • In April, Hockey Canada reached a settlement with a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted in 2018 by members of the 2017-18 Canadian WJC team. Now, there are concerns that Hockey Canada used public funds to pay for part of the settlement. [Sportsnet | TSN]
  • Stanley Cup Final talk from Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman in this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • This year, the Stanley Cup final is a match up between titans. [Sportsnet]
  • The Avalanche are trying to ignore the fact that they’re favored in the Final. [TSN]
  • Breaking down how the Avs built to where they are. [NBC Sports]
  • Cale Makar showing his full potential and why he’s different from other defensemen. [NHL | Sportsnet]
  • The 90s Oilers and Islanders see parallels between their teams’ dynasties and the Lightning. [The Athletic]
  • Steven Stamkos’ role on the ice has changed over the years, but he’s still a terrific player and undesputedly the Lightning’s leader. [TSN]
  • Brayden Point practiced with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, but it is unknown if he will be in the lineup for Game 1. [NHL]
  • How the Rangers get back to where they were this year, and take the next steps. [ESPN]
  • NHL.com writer Guillaume Lepage talks about coming out and why representation matters. [NHL]
  • Little Brown Jug Brewing Company offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he becomes the Winnipeg Jets’ head coach. [TSN]
  • Jeremey Lauzon signs with the Nashville Predators. [Sportsnet]
  • Filip Johansson joins the Vancouver Canucks. [Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers re-sign Brad Malone. [TSN]
  • Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen signs with HC Lugano in Switzerland. [Yahoo Sports]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...