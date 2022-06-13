Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Best performances from players who have donned the Canadiens’ sweater for one season or less. [The Hockey Writers]
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is showing off his clutch playoff skills. [TSN690]
- Devante Smith-Pelly has the right attitude.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Colorado Avalanche finally have their Stanley Cup Final opponent. Taking a look at some matchups that could help determine the winner. [Sportsnet]
- Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano could be ready to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning. [NHL]
- The New York Rangers and Vitali Kravtsov agree to a one-year contract extension. [Blueshirt Banter]
- With the 2022 NHL Draft less than a month away, here’s what to expect from the Calgary Flames. [Flames Nation]
- #FunFact
Loading comments...