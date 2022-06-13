 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens’ best one-season wonders

In today’s links, the best performances from players who played one season with the Habs, Smith-Pelly looks forward to a Rocket comeback, the Stanley Cup Final is shaping up to be epic, and more.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Best performances from players who have donned the Canadiens’ sweater for one season or less. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is showing off his clutch playoff skills. [TSN690]
  • Devante Smith-Pelly has the right attitude.

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

