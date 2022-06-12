 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is the latest seventh-round gem

In today’s links, RHP is a rising stock, Simoneau and Trudeau see their season end, Guhle throws his weight around, and the Lightning are four wins from a threepeat.

By Justin Blades
AHL: JUNE 10 AHL Calder Cup Eastern Final - Springfield Thunderbirds at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is the latest Habs seventh-round pick to begin making a name for himself. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
  • The 2022 fourth-round pick the Canadiens hold that was originally assigned to the New York Rangers will be pick number 127. [Organizational Depth Chart]
  • The top lesson to learn from the four NHL playoff semifinalists. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The seasons of Xavier Simoneau and William Trrudeau have come to an end as their Charlottetown Islanders were defeated by the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL Final. [SaltWire]
  • Just a clip of Kaiden Guhle landing a big hit in the offensive zone:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a third consecutive Stanley Cup Final after beating the New York Rangers in Game 6. [Raw Charge]
  • The Edmonton Oilers need to resolve their contract situation with Mike Smith and Duncan Keith in the coming weeks. [Sportsnet]

