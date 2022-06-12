Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is the latest Habs seventh-round pick to begin making a name for himself. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
- The 2022 fourth-round pick the Canadiens hold that was originally assigned to the New York Rangers will be pick number 127. [Organizational Depth Chart]
- The top lesson to learn from the four NHL playoff semifinalists. [The Hockey Writers]
- The seasons of Xavier Simoneau and William Trrudeau have come to an end as their Charlottetown Islanders were defeated by the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL Final. [SaltWire]
- Just a clip of Kaiden Guhle landing a big hit in the offensive zone:
I think Lacombe owed #GoHabsGo Kaiden Guhle money or something.— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) June 12, 2022
Just a textbook body check. pic.twitter.com/gJeTGG5gIA
- A mural of Maurice Richard will be restored in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a third consecutive Stanley Cup Final after beating the New York Rangers in Game 6. [Raw Charge]
- The Edmonton Oilers need to resolve their contract situation with Mike Smith and Duncan Keith in the coming weeks. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...