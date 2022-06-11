 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 11

The Lightning have a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row.

By Justin Blades
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Four Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Game 6: New York Rangers @
Tampa Bay Lightning

TBL leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Ondrej Palat ran his goal-scoring streak to three games when he netted Tampa Bay’s second goal of Game 5, and it stood up as his second game-winner in three matches. He now has goals in five of his last six playoff contests, and sits second on the team in post-season scoring with 14 points.

His offence has been critical in a tightly-contested series, making the difference versus a Rangers team whose own offensive output has been steadily declining as the series goes on. That’s all shaping up for this to be another shutout performance in a series-clinching effort by Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Rangers will have to expend every bit of energy they have tonight to prevent that from being the case.




