Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kaiden Guhle shares his excitement about being one game from advancing to the Memorial Cup, and sheds some light on his offensive development this season. [TSN]
- Nick Bobrov, the Canadiens’ co-director of amateur scouting, answers some questions from fans ahead of the draft. [Canadiens.com]
- We learned on Thursday that the Chicago Blackhawks were interested in Luke Richardson for their vacant head-coaching position. It’s a role the Canadiens organization won’t prevent him from pursuing. [Sportsnet]
- Cole Caufield relives the moment he was drafted by Montreal in 2019:
- He shared some of his other memories of his first night as a member of the Habs. [Canadiens.com]
- Chris Wideman’s new contract could allow him to play the role of a specialist for a rebuilding team. [Montreal Gazette]
- Montreal was the last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup in 1993, and that lack of championship calibre is keeping veteran stars away. [Globe & Mail]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Another last-minute goal from the Tampa Bay Lightning put the New York Rangers in a 3-2 series hole, but that’s a situation they’ve overcome two times already. [ESPN]
- Ryan Miller will have his jersey retired by the Buffalo Sabres next season:
It’s Miller’s time.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 10, 2022
Next season, number 30 will take its rightful place in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/3Z2Mos4kso
- Ben Bishop’s contract, along with a seventh-round pick, was traded to the Sabres by the Dallas Stars. [Die By The Blade]
- The schedules for the two potential Stanley Cup Final series have been revealed. [NHL.com]
