 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Kaiden Guhle on the improvements to his offensive game

In today’s links, Guhle’s growing skill set, Cole Caufield reminisces about his draft day, Richardson free to pursue Blackhawks role, an NHL trade, and more.

By Justin Blades
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: SEP 16 Canadiens Rookie Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kaiden Guhle shares his excitement about being one game from advancing to the Memorial Cup, and sheds some light on his offensive development this season. [TSN]
  • Nick Bobrov, the Canadiens’ co-director of amateur scouting, answers some questions from fans ahead of the draft. [Canadiens.com]
  • We learned on Thursday that the Chicago Blackhawks were interested in Luke Richardson for their vacant head-coaching position. It’s a role the Canadiens organization won’t prevent him from pursuing. [Sportsnet]
  • Cole Caufield relives the moment he was drafted by Montreal in 2019:
  • He shared some of his other memories of his first night as a member of the Habs. [Canadiens.com]
  • Chris Wideman’s new contract could allow him to play the role of a specialist for a rebuilding team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Montreal was the last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup in 1993, and that lack of championship calibre is keeping veteran stars away. [Globe & Mail]

Around the league and elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...