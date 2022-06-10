 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: A patient future

In today’s links, looking at the Big Apple for the patience required for a rebuild, Michaël Bournival’s off-ice exploits, and potential trade targets for this off-season.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • For the Canadiens and their fans, watching the New York Rangers can offer some hope for the future, as well as an indication of how patient they will have to be. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly asked Montreal for permission to speak with Luke Richardson about their head-coaching position. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Laval Rocket might add more beef for Game 4 with the Springfield Thunderbirds. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Joshua Roy made his professional debut with the Rocket in Game 3. [The Athletic]
  • The options before the Canadiens on draft day are similar to those faced by the New Jersey Devils in 2017 — when they ultimately picked Nico Hischier. [The Athletic]
  • Michaël Bournival talks about the impact that concussions have had on his hockey career. [La Presse]
  • What Bournival’s newly-acquired degree means for the ex-Hab. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

