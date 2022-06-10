Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- For the Canadiens and their fans, watching the New York Rangers can offer some hope for the future, as well as an indication of how patient they will have to be. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly asked Montreal for permission to speak with Luke Richardson about their head-coaching position. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Laval Rocket might add more beef for Game 4 with the Springfield Thunderbirds. [Montreal Gazette]
- Joshua Roy made his professional debut with the Rocket in Game 3. [The Athletic]
- The options before the Canadiens on draft day are similar to those faced by the New Jersey Devils in 2017 — when they ultimately picked Nico Hischier. [The Athletic]
- Michaël Bournival talks about the impact that concussions have had on his hockey career. [La Presse]
- What Bournival’s newly-acquired degree means for the ex-Hab. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Shane Wright point projections, Juraj Slafkovsky comparables: Corey Pronman’s NHL Draft mailbag. [The Athletic]
- The most prominent trade targets for teams this offseason. [Daily Faceoff]
- Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is hopeful that forwards Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano will be able to return to action at some point during the Stanley Cup Final. [TSN]
- Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is looking to get back behind a bench ”as soon as possible.” [TSN]
- John Tortorella on how the Tampa Bay Lightning changed after being swept by his Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019: “We created a monster”. [The Athletic]
- Another Top 50 NHL unrestricted free agents list: From Johnny Gaudreau to Filip Forsberg and more. [The Athletic]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are parting ways with goalie coach Steve Briere after seven seasons. [Sportsnet]
- Six potential value goalies for the Maple Leafs and/or Oilers to consider. [Sportsnet]
- The Rangers’ Kid Line is reminding Mark Messier of another Kid Line, one that helped the Edmonton Oilers win a Stanley Cup in 1990. [The Athletic]
- Meet the “other” Jack Hughes. [The Hockey News]
Loading comments...