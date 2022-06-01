Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: June 1

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Last night we saw 14 goals scored in Colorado as all four goalies played during the 60 minutes. We’re probably not going to see that in the first game of the Eastern Conference Final, because Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin are at the top of their game heading into the second half of the post-season. Vasilevskiy especially had an exceptional second round, allowing just three goals in four games versus the top offensive team from the regular season. He may need to pick right up where he left off as the Lightning shake off a bit of rust they’ve accumulated since completing the sweep of the Panthers. There may not be as many goals, but there will still be some great scoring chances from two creative forward groups, so expect some incredible saves to highlight the opening game.







