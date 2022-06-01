 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: No rush for Kent Hughes

In today’s links, Kent Hughes addresses the media and the public, the Laval Rocket prepare for uncharted territory, and the conference finals begin.

By Nathan Ni
2022 NHL Draft Lottery Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • General manager Kent Hughes says there is no urgency to decide on the first overall pick before July. [Sportsnet | RDS]
  • Hughes did laud Shane Wright as a “very mature and intelligent” person. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The GM also hopes to know more about Carey Price’s status by July 13. [Sportsnet]
  • Hughes has no immediate plan to follow the signings of Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney with a contract for fellow Class of 2021 member Logan Mailloux. [La Presse]
  • Laval Rocket coach Jean-François Houle is not taking his opposition lightly. [RDS]
  • The third round represents a bit of the unknown for the Rocket. [La Presse]
  • Yesterday, May 31, was the last day for the Canadiens to hold exclusive rights for Jacob Olofsson without having to commit to a contract. [A Winning Habit]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The New Jersey Devils have promoted Meghan Duggan to director, player development. [TSN]
  • The Eastern Conference Final will likely be determined by the two netminders: Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin. [TSN]
  • One player from each of the four teams who needs to step up in the Conference Final. [The Hockey News]
  • Should the Toronto Maple Leafs keep Jack Campbell at what is sure to be a premium, or should they explore other options? [The Athletic]
  • Jordan Binnington admits to throwing a water bottle at Nazem Kadri as the Colorado Avalanche centre conducted post-game interviews. [ESPN]
  • Once again, the Carolina Hurricanes must wait to breach that next level. [RDS]
  • In their own words: Brandon Hagel describes his first taste of NHL playoff hockey. [Tampa Bay Lightning]
  • A project to bring Ottawa Senators games to Quebec City is now on hold. [La Presse]

