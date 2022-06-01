Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- General manager Kent Hughes says there is no urgency to decide on the first overall pick before July. [Sportsnet | RDS]
- Hughes did laud Shane Wright as a “very mature and intelligent” person. [Montreal Gazette]
- The GM also hopes to know more about Carey Price’s status by July 13. [Sportsnet]
- Hughes has no immediate plan to follow the signings of Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney with a contract for fellow Class of 2021 member Logan Mailloux. [La Presse]
- Laval Rocket coach Jean-François Houle is not taking his opposition lightly. [RDS]
- The third round represents a bit of the unknown for the Rocket. [La Presse]
- Yesterday, May 31, was the last day for the Canadiens to hold exclusive rights for Jacob Olofsson without having to commit to a contract. [A Winning Habit]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The New Jersey Devils have promoted Meghan Duggan to director, player development. [TSN]
- The Eastern Conference Final will likely be determined by the two netminders: Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin. [TSN]
- One player from each of the four teams who needs to step up in the Conference Final. [The Hockey News]
- Should the Toronto Maple Leafs keep Jack Campbell at what is sure to be a premium, or should they explore other options? [The Athletic]
- Jordan Binnington admits to throwing a water bottle at Nazem Kadri as the Colorado Avalanche centre conducted post-game interviews. [ESPN]
- Once again, the Carolina Hurricanes must wait to breach that next level. [RDS]
- In their own words: Brandon Hagel describes his first taste of NHL playoff hockey. [Tampa Bay Lightning]
- A project to bring Ottawa Senators games to Quebec City is now on hold. [La Presse]
