Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 9

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

WSH leads 2-1

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet One (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Florida was supposed to breeze through this round, but they now have to fight just to get the series back on even terms. In Game 3 they were held to just one goal, something that hadn’t happened to them since January 18. The Panthers will need to get their play turned around in a hurry or they could find themselves packing up for the summer just over a week since clinching the Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top team in the regular season.

PIT leads 2-1

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Rangers region: MSG

In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

This series was a bit closer on paper, but the Rangers were still favoured to come out on top. They nearly completed a comeback in Game 3, erasing a 4-1 deficit to get the game tied before the second intermission, but proceeded to surrender three unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes. Vezina Trophy favourite Igor Shesterkin was pulled from the last game, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.

COL leads 3-0

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet One (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Avalanche region: Altitude

In the Predators region: Bally Sports South

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The first team to be pushed to the brink of elimination is the Nashville Predators, who just can’t match up to the skill level of their opponent. The Avalanche posted another seven goals on them last time out, and Nashville only has a total of six in the entire series. The Preds will need their home crowd to provide a significant boost to keep them around in this post-season.

DAL leads 2-1

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In a series with stellar goaltending being the story, it was a relative goal-scoring explosion for the Stars on Saturday as they won 4-2 on home ice, getting the winning goal on a power play midway through the third. It was Joe Pavelski's second of the game, and the veteran is doing his best to try to win a Stanley Cup, which would happen a few days before his 38th birthday.












































