Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- If the Canadiens can get Carey Price’s cap hit off the books, what exactly can $10.5 million buy? [The Hockey Writers]
- Will we see Price in a Habs uniform again? [TSN690]
- Playing with a wrist injury for about three months, Sam Montembeault underwent surgery on Friday. [RDS]
- Kaiden Guhle may already be ready for the big league. [TSN690]
- The Laval Rocket heads back home for Game 3 after tying the series with a nailbiter on Saturday night. [EOTP]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Dallas Stars Jamie Benn and Washington Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov were fined $5,000 for high-sticking infractions during Saturday’s games. [Sportsnet]
- Nostalgic memories of the way hockey used to be. [The Hockey Writers]
- It’s gut-check time for the Florida Panthers team that was supposed to be Stanley Cup frontrunners. [The Hockey News]
- Cape Breton will have a home for girls hockey after winning $250,000 the Kraft Hockeyville contest. [SaltWire]
- Playoff Sidney Crosby continues.
