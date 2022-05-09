 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: What could Carey Price’s cap hit get in return?

In today’s links, if Price’s cap hit was off the books what could it buy, Montembeault undergoes surgery, Guhle could be NHL-ready, it’s gut-check time for the Panthers, and more.

Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • If the Canadiens can get Carey Price’s cap hit off the books, what exactly can $10.5 million buy? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Will we see Price in a Habs uniform again? [TSN690]
  • Playing with a wrist injury for about three months, Sam Montembeault underwent surgery on Friday. [RDS]
  • Kaiden Guhle may already be ready for the big league. [TSN690]
  • The Laval Rocket heads back home for Game 3 after tying the series with a nailbiter on Saturday night. [EOTP]

Around the League and Elsewhere

