Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 8

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins
CAR leads 2-1
How to watch
Start time: 12:30 PM EDT / 9:30 AM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South
In the Bruins region: NESN
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Bruins finally got on the board after two blowout wins for the Hurricanes, getting the first goal of the playoffs from both Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on Friday. Like every other series that will be played today, the higher seed currently has the upper hand, but the home team (the Bruins in this case) can even things up on their own rink.
Game 4: Minnesota Wild @ St. Louis Blues
MIN leads 2-1
How to watch
Start time: 4:30 PM EDT / 1:30 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TBS
In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin
In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
Minnesota is making up for getting shut out in Game one, netting 11 goals in the past two games to retake the series lead. The Blues will need to play their best game to not only slow down the Wild offence, but get more of their own.
Game 4: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Tampa Bay Lightning
TOR leads 2-1
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TBS
In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The teams are alternating commanding performances in this series, and the one to get to five goals has won every game so far. The Lightning will hope that pattern continues as they look to head back to Toronto with the series tied, and that will probably come down to how effective their power play can be.
Game 4: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings
EDM leads 2-1
How to watch
Start time: 10:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TBS
In the Kings region: Bally Sports SoCal
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
There was some concern in Edmonton when they lost Game 1 in a similar fashion to their most crushing defeats of previous years: defensive issues outweighing their offensive performances. Since then they’ve allowed only two goals and scored 14, feasting on Los Angeles’s young defence. It’s looking promising for Edmonton to get past the first round for just the second time in the Connor McDavid era, and they can move within one game of making that a reality with a win today.
