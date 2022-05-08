Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 8

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

CAR leads 2-1

How to watch

Start time: 12:30 PM EDT / 9:30 AM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Bruins finally got on the board after two blowout wins for the Hurricanes, getting the first goal of the playoffs from both Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on Friday. Like every other series that will be played today, the higher seed currently has the upper hand, but the home team (the Bruins in this case) can even things up on their own rink.

MIN leads 2-1

How to watch

Start time: 4:30 PM EDT / 1:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Minnesota is making up for getting shut out in Game one, netting 11 goals in the past two games to retake the series lead. The Blues will need to play their best game to not only slow down the Wild offence, but get more of their own.

TOR leads 2-1

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The teams are alternating commanding performances in this series, and the one to get to five goals has won every game so far. The Lightning will hope that pattern continues as they look to head back to Toronto with the series tied, and that will probably come down to how effective their power play can be.

EDM leads 2-1

How to watch

Start time: 10:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Kings region: Bally Sports SoCal

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

There was some concern in Edmonton when they lost Game 1 in a similar fashion to their most crushing defeats of previous years: defensive issues outweighing their offensive performances. Since then they’ve allowed only two goals and scored 14, feasting on Los Angeles’s young defence. It’s looking promising for Edmonton to get past the first round for just the second time in the Connor McDavid era, and they can move within one game of making that a reality with a win today.













































