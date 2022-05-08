Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St. Louis will return next year, but should his assistants? [Hockey Inside Out]
- Kaiden Guhle is among the top three defencemen in the WHL this season. [Dobber Prospects]
- Brian Engblom was awed by the “scope and feel” of Guy Lafleur’s national funeral. [Toronto Sun]
- The Canadiens are well represented on a list of the top 10 playoff records that are unlikely to be broken. [Daily Faceoff]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Everyone feared the worst when Darcy Kuemper went down after a stick went through his face mask, but thankfully it’s not a serious injury. [NHL.com]
- The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are interested in KHL star Andrei Kuzmenko. [Sportsnet]
- Premier Hockey Federation MVP Mikyla Grant-Mentis will sign an $80,000 deal with the Buffalo Beauts. [Sportsnet]
- The St. Louis Blues will be without defenceman Torey Krug for “some time.” [TSN]
- Despite the death of owner Eugene Melnyk, Gary Bettman says there’s “no urgency” with the Ottawa Senators’ situation. [CBC]
- Mark Scheifele was critical of the approach the Winnipeg Jets have taken, but didn’t go so far as to request a trade. [Sportsnet]
- NHL viewership was down this year, but that’s mostly because it had been up with a shorter season with more meaningful individual games in 2020-21. [Sports Business Journal]
Loading comments...