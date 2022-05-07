Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 7

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 3: Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals
Series tied 1-1
How to watch
Start time: 1:00 PM EDT / 10:00 AM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida
In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
Putting five goals on the scoreboard was more like what we all expected from the Panthers in their first-round series. After a bit of a shocking loss in Game 1, they have the series tied, and retain their favoured status. So far, Jonathan Huberdeau only has one point in the series, so his breakout could be due this afternoon.
Game 3: Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators
COL leads 2-0
How to watch
Start time: 4:30 PM EDT / 1:30 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TNT
In the Avalanche region: Altitude
In the Predators region: Bally Sports South
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
Thanks to goaltender Connor Ingram, the Nashville Predators had a chance in Game 2 after being obliterated in the first contest. Unfortunately, you don’t get any points for getting games to overtime in the playoffs, and the relentless attack of the Avalanche meant it was just a matter of time before they found the OT winner. The Predators will hope returning to their deafening home crowd will be enough to push them to a first victory.
Game 3: New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins
Series tied 1-1
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TNT
In the Rangers region: MSG
In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Rangers were able to regroup after a crushing loss in triple overtime in Game 1, putting up five goals on the Penguins. Jake Guentzel scored his third goal of the series, while Sidney Crosby worked hard for his first, but the higher seed proved too tough on this occasion. Even so, the Penguins still take their captured home-ice advantage to Pittsburgh, and look for another lead in the series.
Game 3: Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars
Series tied 1-1
How to watch
Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TNT
In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
There has been a total of three goals scored in this series, and one of those was into an empty net. Jacob Markstrom and Jake Oettinger now each have a shutout, and sit as two of the top four post-season goalies by save percentage. If one team is going to break out offensively, you have to expect that it will be the Flames, but they have to solve a good young goalie first.
