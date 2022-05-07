Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 7

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 1:00 PM EDT / 10:00 AM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Putting five goals on the scoreboard was more like what we all expected from the Panthers in their first-round series. After a bit of a shocking loss in Game 1, they have the series tied, and retain their favoured status. So far, Jonathan Huberdeau only has one point in the series, so his breakout could be due this afternoon.

COL leads 2-0

How to watch

Start time: 4:30 PM EDT / 1:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Avalanche region: Altitude

In the Predators region: Bally Sports South

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Thanks to goaltender Connor Ingram, the Nashville Predators had a chance in Game 2 after being obliterated in the first contest. Unfortunately, you don’t get any points for getting games to overtime in the playoffs, and the relentless attack of the Avalanche meant it was just a matter of time before they found the OT winner. The Predators will hope returning to their deafening home crowd will be enough to push them to a first victory.

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Rangers region: MSG

In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Rangers were able to regroup after a crushing loss in triple overtime in Game 1, putting up five goals on the Penguins. Jake Guentzel scored his third goal of the series, while Sidney Crosby worked hard for his first, but the higher seed proved too tough on this occasion. Even so, the Penguins still take their captured home-ice advantage to Pittsburgh, and look for another lead in the series.

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

There has been a total of three goals scored in this series, and one of those was into an empty net. Jacob Markstrom and Jake Oettinger now each have a shutout, and sit as two of the top four post-season goalies by save percentage. If one team is going to break out offensively, you have to expect that it will be the Flames, but they have to solve a good young goalie first.











































