Habsent Minded EXTRA: Joshua Roy off to a blazing start in QMJHL playoffs

With the Montreal Canadiens noticeably absent from the Stanley Cup playoffs, sometimes the best medicine is to look towards the future. Specifically, the Canadiens have some interesting prospects who have begun their QMJHL playoff runs this past week.

Perhaps the most exciting of the bunch is Joshua Roy, who has taken his excellent regular season performance to another level in the playoffs.

With a whopping 7 points (2G 5A) in two games, the kid known in Sherbrooke as “Le Sniper Beauceron” is getting it done with and without his shot. Competition will only get tougher for him and his teammates, as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar were never supposed to pose a major threat to their hopes. It will be very interesting to see what extra gear Roy has when the going starts to get tougher.

Elsewhere, Xavier Simoneau and William Trudeau’s Charlottetown Islanders have opened a 2-0 lead of their own over the Moncton Wildcats. This lead in itself is rather unsurprising, but it is a little surprising to see how important Trudeau has been for them. With a goal in each game, the threat of his wrister from the point is becoming a major problem for the Moncton Wildcats, and they’ll have a tough time getting back into this series even as it shifts back to Moncton on Sunday.

But it’s not all sunshine for Habs prospects in the Q. Riley Kidney and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan are having a rough go of things, down 2-0 to the Halifax Mooseheads after two home losses to open the series. They’re still alive, but now have to head to enemy territory and win both games there to stay alive. A tough task considering how good Halifax has looked in their two wins.

Click the play button below to listen to the full update, and while listening feel free to scroll down below to check out some highlights of the Canadiens prospects from their first couple of games.

Highlights

Le Sniper Beauceron strikes in game one

Nothing Olivier Adam can do here. #GoHabsGo Joshua Roy cuts to the middle and snipes to make it 2-0 Sherbrooke. #QMJHLplayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZC97wgqXVG — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) May 6, 2022

Sometimes you have to be good to be lucky

#GoHabsGo Joshua Roy with his second of the game to make it 6-0 Sherbrooke.



Gets a member's bounce on this one. #QMJHLplayoffs pic.twitter.com/BaJ5Ug7zTX — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) May 6, 2022

Trudeau rip #1

2-0 Islanders, William Trudeau Rips one from the point to give the @IslandersHKY a 2-0 lead seven minutes into game one



Assists go to Guay and Stairs#qmjhl #playoffs #islanders #charlottetown pic.twitter.com/p31sf8NDZh — Waterboyz Podcast (@Waterboyz_pod) May 5, 2022

Trudeau rip #2

️ Goals in back 2 back games for Truds. Ties it up with 5 minutes left in the 1st period.



Guay

Brabenec pic.twitter.com/6QSaBC731f — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) May 6, 2022

Le Sniper Beauceron can also dish it quite well