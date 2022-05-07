 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Juggling many unknowns, Kent Hughes will have a busy offseason

In today’s links, Hughes has a busy offseason ahead of him, Habs become top NHL team on Twitch, Suzuki calls Mom, McDavid is playing the best hockey of his career, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kent Hughes will have a busier offseason than most GM’s as he deals with Carey Price’s knee, finding a captain, possibly re-signing the head coach, and more. [CTV News]
  • Jeff Petry’s departure from the Canadiens seems inevitable. [Montral Gazette HI/O]
  • As does Shea Weber’s. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Canadiens celebrate becoming the #1 NHL team on Twitch. [NHL]
  • Brendan Gallagher hits the big 3-0!
  • “Pumpkin” calls his mom to discuss Mother’s Day gifts and get graded on his season performance.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Just when you think he can’t get any better, Connor McDavid kicks it up a notch and shows he has yet another gear. [Sportsnet]
  • San Jose Sharks’ Patrick Marleau is expected to announce his retirement next week. [TSN]
  • What we’ve learned early in each playoff series. [Sportsnet]
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender issues continue. [TSN]
  • It won’t stop Sidney Crosby from going full-on playoff mode though!

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...