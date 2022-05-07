Saturday Habs Headlines: Juggling many unknowns, Kent Hughes will have a busy offseason

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes will have a busier offseason than most GM’s as he deals with Carey Price’s knee, finding a captain, possibly re-signing the head coach, and more. [CTV News]
- Jeff Petry’s departure from the Canadiens seems inevitable. [Montral Gazette HI/O]
- As does Shea Weber’s. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens celebrate becoming the #1 NHL team on Twitch. [NHL]
- Brendan Gallagher hits the big 3-0!
- “Pumpkin” calls his mom to discuss Mother’s Day gifts and get graded on his season performance.
Nick Suzuki is a good son. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/GpyCq1Cqe7— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 6, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Just when you think he can’t get any better, Connor McDavid kicks it up a notch and shows he has yet another gear. [Sportsnet]
- San Jose Sharks’ Patrick Marleau is expected to announce his retirement next week. [TSN]
- What we’ve learned early in each playoff series. [Sportsnet]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender issues continue. [TSN]
- It won’t stop Sidney Crosby from going full-on playoff mode though!
