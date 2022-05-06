Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 6

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

CAR leads 2-0

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

There are only two series of the eight currently ongoing that aren’t tied at a game apiece, and this one hasn’t been close. After a 5-1 win in Game 1, the Hurricanes moved halfway to the second round with a 5-2 win on Wednesday. In the process, the Bruins lost their star deadline acquisition, Hampus Lindholm, so things get more difficult despite the series traveling to Boston.

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Stanley Cup Parade preparations that were launched following a Game 1 win had to be put on hold earlier this week as the Tampa Bay Lightning weren’t nearly so ineffective in the second meeting. The power play that has been ice-cold in the first game exploded for three goals on Wednesday. Now Tampa Bay doesn’t look nearly so toothless, and the Leafs are in for another first-round fight.

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Like the Lightning, the Wild armed all of their offensive weaponry in their second game of the post-season. Hats flew for both Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov (though Eriksson Ek’s goal was deemed offside after the rain of caps). Ville Husso, who earned a shutout in Game 1, had just an .815 save percentage as the Central Division series became a best-of-five.

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 10:15 PM EDT / 7:15 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Kings region: Bally Sports SoCal

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The theme of the night also played out in Edmonton as the Oilers got on the board six times. Mike Smith had a terrible Game 1, but responded with a shutout effort the last time out to restore some faith in his ability. He was the wild card of the Oilers’ run, and they’ll need him to be their ace again to earn a series edge in Los Angeles.













































