Friday Habs Headlines: A plan for if Carey Price can’t go?

In today’s links, looking at next year’s roster and the question marks surrounding Carey Price, two American Habs prospects are off to the World Championships, and Central Scouting publishes its final list.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Habs may turn to free agency to address a netminding gap if Carey Price cannot go by the start of next season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • With or without Price, the Canadiens’ roster may look radically different. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Jordan Harris and Sean Farrell will be part of Team USA at the upcoming World Championships. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Three Habs unsung heroes of 2021-22. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Mattias Norlinder is a prospect to watch in the AHL playoffs. [NHL.com]
  • The Laval Rocket will face off against the Syracuse Crunch in round 1—and the two teams are no strangers to each other. [La Presse]
  • Yvan Cournoyer calling Cole a “Roadrunner” is tough to beat. [Montreal Canadiens (Video)]
  • Unlike many hockey players, Guy Lafleur’s summer-time sport wasn’t golf, it was tennis. [National Bank Open]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Shane Wright is the number one ranked North American skater in Central Scouting’s year-end rankings. [TSN]
  • A reminder that Central Scouting’s list, while valuable, is far from established canon. [The Hockey News]
  • A committee established by the Quebec government to promote hockey in the province says the sport needs to be more affordable, and recommends tax credits be established. [Global News]
  • Mike Ribeiro has been charged with sexual assault in Texas. [Sportsnet]

How the Conn Smythe Trophy will be won. [ESPN]

