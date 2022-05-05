Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 5

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers
PIT leads 1-0
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TNT
In the Rangers region: MSG
In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The only series to see overtime so far, Game 1 was decided in its sixth period when Evgeni Malkin spoiled an incredible effort from Igor Shesterkin minutes into the third overtime. Now the Rangers, the higher seed, need to recover from such a crushing defeat to get back on even terms.
Game 2: Washington Capitals @ Florida Panthers
WSH leads 1-0
How to watch
Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)
In the U.S.: TBS
In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida
In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct
The biggest upset of the playoffs so far saw Washington hold the incredible offence of the Panthers to just two goals in a 4-2 win. Florida, the league’s best regular season team, is now on the back foot one game into what was supposed to be an easy ticket to the second round.
Game 2: Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche
COL leads 1-0
How to watch
Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet East/360 (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TNT
In the Avalanche region: Altitude
In the Predators region: Bally Sports South
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct
The team formerly known as the Quebec Nordiques did what the Panthers couldn’t and showed off all of their offensive firepower in the opening game to completely dispirit the Predators. Cale Makar was one of the top stories from the first period that held all the goals the Avalanche needed, including one from former Hab Artturi Lehkonen. What does Colorado have in store for an encore in front of its home fans?
Game 2: Dallas Stars @ Calgary Flames
CGY leads 1-0
How to watch
Start time: 10:15 PM EDT / 7:15 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)
In the U.S.: TBS
In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct
Jacob Markstrom led the NHL in shutouts this year with nine, and began the Flames’ post-season run with another one. Can the Stars muster enough offence from their shallow forward depth to challenge one of the best teams in the Western Conference?
