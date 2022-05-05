Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 5

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

PIT leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Rangers region: MSG

In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The only series to see overtime so far, Game 1 was decided in its sixth period when Evgeni Malkin spoiled an incredible effort from Igor Shesterkin minutes into the third overtime. Now the Rangers, the higher seed, need to recover from such a crushing defeat to get back on even terms.

WSH leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct

The biggest upset of the playoffs so far saw Washington hold the incredible offence of the Panthers to just two goals in a 4-2 win. Florida, the league’s best regular season team, is now on the back foot one game into what was supposed to be an easy ticket to the second round.

COL leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet East/360 (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

In the Avalanche region: Altitude

In the Predators region: Bally Sports South

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct

The team formerly known as the Quebec Nordiques did what the Panthers couldn’t and showed off all of their offensive firepower in the opening game to completely dispirit the Predators. Cale Makar was one of the top stories from the first period that held all the goals the Avalanche needed, including one from former Hab Artturi Lehkonen. What does Colorado have in store for an encore in front of its home fans?

CGY leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 10:15 PM EDT / 7:15 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: TBS

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct

Jacob Markstrom led the NHL in shutouts this year with nine, and began the Flames’ post-season run with another one. Can the Stars muster enough offence from their shallow forward depth to challenge one of the best teams in the Western Conference?











































