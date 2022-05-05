Thursday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are “just going to keep learning from each other”

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are “just going to keep getting better, and keep learning from each other and having fun along the way”. [NHL]
- Jake Allen is the Canadiens’ nominee for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy thanks to his work in both his hometown of New Brunswick and Montreal. [NHL]
- Saying goodbye to Guy Lafleur is saying farewell to a character larger than life. [Journal de Montreal]
- Riley Kidney signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday. [EOTP]
- 10 years!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- A female teenage hockey player says she isn’t getting fair consideration for Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial team for girls under 16 because she plays in a competitive boys league. [CBC]
- Nazem Kadri said he didn’t sleep for a week after being suspended during the 202-21 playoffs. [Sportsnet]
- Bruce Boudreau finds himself in a tricky work situation for the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey News]
- The New Jersey Devils cut ties with some assistant coaches on Wednesday after firing Mark Recchi and not renewing Alain Nasreddine’s contract. [TSN]
- U18 Championship observations on prospects who performed above expectation while others struggled. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...