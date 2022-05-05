 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are “just going to keep learning from each other”

In today’s links, Suzuki and Caufield are just going to keep getting better, Allen nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy, Lafleur was a larger-than-life, Boudreau’s uncertain future with Vancouver, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are “just going to keep getting better, and keep learning from each other and having fun along the way”. [NHL]
  • Jake Allen is the Canadiens’ nominee for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy thanks to his work in both his hometown of New Brunswick and Montreal. [NHL]
  • Saying goodbye to Guy Lafleur is saying farewell to a character larger than life. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Riley Kidney signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday. [EOTP]
  • 10 years!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • A female teenage hockey player says she isn’t getting fair consideration for Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial team for girls under 16 because she plays in a competitive boys league. [CBC]
  • Nazem Kadri said he didn’t sleep for a week after being suspended during the 202-21 playoffs. [Sportsnet]
  • Bruce Boudreau finds himself in a tricky work situation for the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey News]
  • The New Jersey Devils cut ties with some assistant coaches on Wednesday after firing Mark Recchi and not renewing Alain Nasreddine’s contract. [TSN]
  • U18 Championship observations on prospects who performed above expectation while others struggled. [Sportsnet]

