Frederik Dichow signs with Frölunda HC

It has been unofficial for some time but on Thursday, Montreal Canadiens goaltending prospect Frederik Dichow officially signed with Frölunda HC.

The step up will help him develop further after a stellar season in HockeyAllsvenskan with Kristianstad. He has also been an emergency call up for CHL winners and SHL regular season winners Rögle, where he got to play five minutes in the SHL, a taste of what is about to come.

Målvakt klar för herrlaget! Välkommen till Göteborg, Frederik Dichow.



Vår nye målvakt kommer att spela med nummer 80. pic.twitter.com/NlEvtE0FcN — Frölunda HC (@frolunda_hc) May 5, 2022

Dichow’s numbers over the season in HockeyAllsvenskan were nothing but impressive. He led the league in save percentage 0.930 and was tied for third in shutouts (four). Dichow was the main reason that Kristianstad finished in a playoff position. The Gnome, as he is known around these pages, backstopped Denmark against Russia in the Olympic tournament, a game where he had one goal against and a save percentage of .969.

Dichow is on Denmark’s roster for the upcoming World Championships in Finland.

With the success that Dichow had, there is no surprise that one of Sweden’s top teams signed him for the next season, even if it will be for a backup role.

Dichow was ranked at 35 in Eyes On The Prize’s Top 25 Under 25 in 2021, he is expected to rise in the 2022 edition.