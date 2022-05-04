Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 4

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

CAR leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Bruins had more shots in every period in Game 1 on Monday, but Antti Raanta stopped all but one, and the Hurricanes made their opportunities count. The result was a 5-1 win for Carolina that gave the seeded team a road win, but the Bruins will be confident they can steal home-ice advantage with a similar effort tonight.

TOR leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Unlike the earlier game on the Eastern Conference half of the bracket, the score perfectly reflected the effort in this series. The Lightning looked lethargic versus the Maple Leafs, generated nothing on their power plays, and got handed a 5-0 defeat. Can they muster up the energy to strike back and tie up the series?

STL leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Wild region: Bally Sports North/Wisconsin

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Ville Husso authored the second shutout performance of the opening night as he held a potent Wild offence in check. David Perron had a goal in each period to lead the Blues to a 1-0 series edge. One of the best teams in the regular season, the Wild need to find that form to avoid losing both games at home.

LAK leads 1-0

How to watch

Start time: 10:15 PM EDT / 7:15 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Kings region: Bally Sports SoCal

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In the only close game of the playoffs’ opening day, the Oilers’ biggest worry came true as Mike Smith, quite literally, tossed the game away. A late goal from Phillip Danault was the difference as Edmonton surrendered the home-ice advantage it worked all year to obtain. Now a franchise desperate for some post-season success needs to come from behind to make it through the first round.













































