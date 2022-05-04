 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Farewell to the Flower

In today’s links, tributes to Guy Lafleur pour in as Montreal bids farewell, the case for 31 to hang from the rafters, and the playoffs begin.

By Nathan Ni
NHL Legend Guy Lafleur Funeral Photo by Hong Wu/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • An emotional farewell to Guy Lafleur. [Montreal Gazette | CTV Montreal | Global News]
  • ‘That was Guy Lafleur, a superstar, but also one of the boys’. [The Athletic]
  • ‘Even if we never saw him play, we heard all the stories about him and consider him an example to follow.’ [Sportsnet]
  • Serge Savard recalls meeting then-rookie Lafleur in 1971. [Sportsnet (Video)]
  • ‘His impact touched three generations of Canadiens fans’: Geoff Molson on Guy Lafleur. [Sportsnet (Video)]
  • Lafleur was a special, irreplaceable friend to Larry Robinson. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Do Peter Mahovlich and Kirk Muller have cases for Hall of Fame induction? [Arctic Ice Hockey]
  • Should the Canadiens retire Carey Price’s number? [The Hockey Writers]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The bandwagon-hopper’s guide to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs [Down Goes Brown]
  • How Bill Zito built the Florida Panthers into Stanley Cup contenders. [The Athletic]
  • The multitude of penalties called on day 1 of the playoffs did not go unnoticed. [The Hockey News]
  • Mike Yeo—having assumed the helm when Alain Vigneault was let go mid-season—will not return as Philadelphia Flyers head coach for next season. [TSN]
  • Samuel Morin will retire at age 26 due to knee injuries. [TSN]
  • What can a Game 1 result tell us about the rest of the series? [TSN]

