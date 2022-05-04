Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- An emotional farewell to Guy Lafleur. [Montreal Gazette | CTV Montreal | Global News]
- ‘That was Guy Lafleur, a superstar, but also one of the boys’. [The Athletic]
- ‘Even if we never saw him play, we heard all the stories about him and consider him an example to follow.’ [Sportsnet]
- Serge Savard recalls meeting then-rookie Lafleur in 1971. [Sportsnet (Video)]
- ‘His impact touched three generations of Canadiens fans’: Geoff Molson on Guy Lafleur. [Sportsnet (Video)]
- Lafleur was a special, irreplaceable friend to Larry Robinson. [Montreal Gazette]
- Do Peter Mahovlich and Kirk Muller have cases for Hall of Fame induction? [Arctic Ice Hockey]
- Should the Canadiens retire Carey Price’s number? [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The bandwagon-hopper’s guide to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs [Down Goes Brown]
- How Bill Zito built the Florida Panthers into Stanley Cup contenders. [The Athletic]
- The multitude of penalties called on day 1 of the playoffs did not go unnoticed. [The Hockey News]
- Mike Yeo—having assumed the helm when Alain Vigneault was let go mid-season—will not return as Philadelphia Flyers head coach for next season. [TSN]
- Samuel Morin will retire at age 26 due to knee injuries. [TSN]
- What can a Game 1 result tell us about the rest of the series? [TSN]
