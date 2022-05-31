Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 31

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

For a lot of media people, it’s Connor McDavid versus Nathan MacKinnon. For Montreal Canadiens fans, it’s Brett Kulak (and a conditional draft pick tied to his team’s success) versus Artturi Lehkonen. At its base level, the Western Conference Final is two teams featuring some of the league’s top superstars who have come up short on previous occasions, hoping that the deficiencies that held them back have been fixed for this year’s run at the Stanley Cup.

The goaltending battle is more a question of which of Mike Smith and Darcy Kuemper can hold themselves together in the key moments, versus some exceptional displays of skill in front of them. Seeing games reach double digits in goals isn’t out of the question in what promises to be another high-event playoff series.























