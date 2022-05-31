 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Harris Reflects on His Combine Experience

Jordan Harris provides draft combine insight, previewing the Western Conference final, McDavid vs. MacKinnon, Tampa vs. New York, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jordan Harris reflects on his own draft combine experience, and offers some advice. [Canadiens]
  • Martin Lapoint checks in from the first day of evaluation camp. [Twitter]
  • Now that the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are complete, the Canadiens know that their second first-round pick will be 26th overall. [Organizational Depth Chart]
  • The Laval Rocket look to hold off the Springfield Thunderbirds in the conference final. [Montreal Gazette]
  • While Shane Wright seems like the most obvious choice for Montreal’s first overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky could be a good choice as well. [The Athletic]
  • Habs prospect Kaiden Guhle named WHL Player of the Week. [Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes and will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. [NHL]
  • For the Lightning, this long layoff has been a blessing in terms of giving players time to recover from various injuries. But it is yet to be seen how they’ll be on the ice. [Yahoo Sports]
  • With the contestants set, here’s the schedule for the conference finals. [NHL | ESPN]
  • Previewing the Edmonton Oilers/Colorado Avalanche series. [Sportsnet | Sportsnet | The Athletic | CBC | Yahoo Sports]
  • There are so many reasons why the Oilers/Avalanche series is exactly what the NHL needed. [Yahoo Sports]
  • How will Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon fare against each other? [Sportsnet]
  • MacKinnon thinks McDavid is the best, but says that he doesn’t put much stock in all the talk about this series being a showdown between the two. [ESPN]
  • Elliotte and Jeff preview the Western Conference final, and talk about news around the league in this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Looking back on the playoffs so far. [The Athletic]
  • McDavid has always been good, but now we’re finally getting to see him at his best and commanding center stage. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
  • Ranking this year’s top 32 prospects. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The drafting of Andrei Vasilevskiy. [The Athletic]
  • With her son playing for the Avalanche and her husband on the coaching staff of the Oilers, Lana Manson is hoping for seven games. [The Athletic]
  • Henrik and Daniel Sedin join the Vancouver Canucks’ player development department. [Sportsnet]
  • The Calgary Flames would love to get Johnny Gaudreau’s next contract (or lack thereof) figured out as soon as possible. [Sportsnet]
  • Previewing some of the top possible free agents. [NBC Sports]
  • As the Russian war in Ukraine continues, Russian NHLers continue to play. [CBC]
  • Jade Iginla will be among the forwards who lace up for Canada at the Woman’s U18 world hockey championship. [CBC]

