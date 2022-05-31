Tuesday Habs Headlines: Harris Reflects on His Combine Experience

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jordan Harris reflects on his own draft combine experience, and offers some advice. [Canadiens]
- Martin Lapoint checks in from the first day of evaluation camp. [Twitter]
Martin Lapointe, Canadiens director of player personnel and amateur scouting, checks in from Day 1 of the #NHLCombine in Buffalo.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/o780sokt5J— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 30, 2022
- Now that the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are complete, the Canadiens know that their second first-round pick will be 26th overall. [Organizational Depth Chart]
- The Laval Rocket look to hold off the Springfield Thunderbirds in the conference final. [Montreal Gazette]
- While Shane Wright seems like the most obvious choice for Montreal’s first overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky could be a good choice as well. [The Athletic]
- Habs prospect Kaiden Guhle named WHL Player of the Week. [Twitter]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes and will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. [NHL]
- For the Lightning, this long layoff has been a blessing in terms of giving players time to recover from various injuries. But it is yet to be seen how they’ll be on the ice. [Yahoo Sports]
- With the contestants set, here’s the schedule for the conference finals. [NHL | ESPN]
- Previewing the Edmonton Oilers/Colorado Avalanche series. [Sportsnet | Sportsnet | The Athletic | CBC | Yahoo Sports]
- There are so many reasons why the Oilers/Avalanche series is exactly what the NHL needed. [Yahoo Sports]
- How will Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon fare against each other? [Sportsnet]
- MacKinnon thinks McDavid is the best, but says that he doesn’t put much stock in all the talk about this series being a showdown between the two. [ESPN]
- Elliotte and Jeff preview the Western Conference final, and talk about news around the league in this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Looking back on the playoffs so far. [The Athletic]
- McDavid has always been good, but now we’re finally getting to see him at his best and commanding center stage. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
- Ranking this year’s top 32 prospects. [Yahoo Sports]
- The drafting of Andrei Vasilevskiy. [The Athletic]
- With her son playing for the Avalanche and her husband on the coaching staff of the Oilers, Lana Manson is hoping for seven games. [The Athletic]
- Henrik and Daniel Sedin join the Vancouver Canucks’ player development department. [Sportsnet]
- The Calgary Flames would love to get Johnny Gaudreau’s next contract (or lack thereof) figured out as soon as possible. [Sportsnet]
- Previewing some of the top possible free agents. [NBC Sports]
- As the Russian war in Ukraine continues, Russian NHLers continue to play. [CBC]
- Jade Iginla will be among the forwards who lace up for Canada at the Woman’s U18 world hockey championship. [CBC]
