Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 30

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Series tied 3-3

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

It’s going to take all seven games to determine the best team in the Metropolitan Division for the 2021-22 season. Will it be the Hurricanes, the team that had the most points from that section through 82 regular-season games, or the Rangers, who are showing remarkable resilience when pushed to the brink, winning another elimination game on Saturday to set up another series showdown?

It’s becoming old hat to mention that the Hurricanes haven’t witnessed a road win in these playoffs, but keeping that streak going for 13 games is a notable occurrence, and it will only continue to be the storyline if Carolina advances tonight. The Rangers can bring an end to that tale with their fifth victory in a win-or-die match, making that one of the top stories as we prepare for the semifinal stage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.























