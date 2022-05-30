 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: Cayden Primeau’s wake-up call came at the perfect time

In today’s links, Primeau’s wake-up call worked, Wright to meet with the Canadiens at combine, Armia and Anderson don’t leave the Worlds empty-handed, Spezza retires and joins the management club, and more.

Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Laval’s playoff run shows that Cayden Primeau’s wake-up call came just in time. [TSN690]
  • Even with Carey Price’s future up in the air, the Canadiens should be fine to leave last season’s netminders as is with both the Habs and Rocket. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Shane Wright is scheduled to meet with the Canadiens at this week’s draft combine before flying out to meet with the New Jersey Devils the week after. [Sportsnet]
  • Joel Armia and Team Finland took home the Gold at the IIHF Worlds on Sunday while Josh Anderson and Team Canada came away with Silver. Not a bad way to shake off the Habs season. [Twitter] [Twitter]
  • Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin played a little ball hockey for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation on Sunday.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • With the main focus on Connor McDavid during the Battle of Alberta, Leon Draisaitl’s impact has been overshadowed and underrated. [The Hockey News]
  • After 19 seasons, Jason Spezza is retiring from the NHL to join the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office.
  • Kyle Dubas discusses when he realized Spezza could work on the management side of things. [TSN]
  • Could having good neighbours help keep Johnny Gaudreau with the Calgary Flames? [Yahoo Sports]

