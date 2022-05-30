Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Laval’s playoff run shows that Cayden Primeau’s wake-up call came just in time. [TSN690]
- Even with Carey Price’s future up in the air, the Canadiens should be fine to leave last season’s netminders as is with both the Habs and Rocket. [The Hockey Writers]
- Shane Wright is scheduled to meet with the Canadiens at this week’s draft combine before flying out to meet with the New Jersey Devils the week after. [Sportsnet]
- Joel Armia and Team Finland took home the Gold at the IIHF Worlds on Sunday while Josh Anderson and Team Canada came away with Silver. Not a bad way to shake off the Habs season. [Twitter] [Twitter]
- Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin played a little ball hockey for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation on Sunday.
Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin are at today’s @hockeyderue tournament to play some ball hockey and support the cause!#GoHabsGo | @CHCFondation pic.twitter.com/vdnVUMXIcJ
Around the League and Elsewhere
- With the main focus on Connor McDavid during the Battle of Alberta, Leon Draisaitl’s impact has been overshadowed and underrated. [The Hockey News]
- After 19 seasons, Jason Spezza is retiring from the NHL to join the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office.
- Kyle Dubas discusses when he realized Spezza could work on the management side of things. [TSN]
- Could having good neighbours help keep Johnny Gaudreau with the Calgary Flames? [Yahoo Sports]
