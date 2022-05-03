Tuesday Habs Headlines: Paying Respects

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The schedule and plans for Guy Lafleur’s funeral have been released. [Canadiens | Montreal Gazette]
- Habs fans continued to pay tribute to Lafleur. [Montreal Gazette | Montreal Gazette | Sportsnet]
- While other Habs greats remain, the last of the Canadiens’ legends is gone. [Montreal Gazette]
- Grading the Canadiens this season. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Breaking down what it takes to win the Stanley Cup. [NBC Sports]
- Phillip Danault, after shutting down the best Toronto, Winnipeg, and Vegas had to offer last year, now will face off against Connor McDavid. [The Athletic]
- Crosby, Malkin, and Letang may be be playing their last playoff games together as Penguins. [The Athletic]
- The Penguins triumvirate were one of the main topics of discussion in this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Kevin Cheveldayoff’s contract extended for three more years with the Jets. [CBC | Sportsnet]
- Cheveldayoff may have his new contract in hand, but will face challenges. [Sportsnet]
- Finland and Sweden have made the decision to ban any players who play in the KHL from their national teams next season. [ESPN]
- Juuse Saros will miss Nashville’s first two games against the Avalanche. [NHL]
- Bruce Boudreau is comfortable saying he’ll be back with Vancouver. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...