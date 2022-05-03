 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Paying Respects

Plans for Lafleur’s state funeral released as the hockey world continues to pay tribute, Kevin Cheveldayoff re-signed, Crosby, Malkin, and Letang, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wake of Former Montreal Canadiens Guy Lafleur Photo by Vitor Munhoz / NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Breaking down what it takes to win the Stanley Cup. [NBC Sports]
  • Phillip Danault, after shutting down the best Toronto, Winnipeg, and Vegas had to offer last year, now will face off against Connor McDavid. [The Athletic]
  • Crosby, Malkin, and Letang may be be playing their last playoff games together as Penguins. [The Athletic]
  • The Penguins triumvirate were one of the main topics of discussion in this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Kevin Cheveldayoff’s contract extended for three more years with the Jets. [CBC | Sportsnet]
  • Cheveldayoff may have his new contract in hand, but will face challenges. [Sportsnet]
  • Finland and Sweden have made the decision to ban any players who play in the KHL from their national teams next season. [ESPN]
  • Juuse Saros will miss Nashville’s first two games against the Avalanche. [NHL]
  • Bruce Boudreau is comfortable saying he’ll be back with Vancouver. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...