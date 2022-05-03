Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 3

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Rangers region: MSG

In the Bruins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

On the first day of the post-season we saw that the referees weren’t shy about calling penalties, and that would be great news for the Rangers who finished the regular season with the league’s fourth-best power play. But they’ll be up against the Penguins’ third-ranked penalty kill in their bid for offence.

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EDT / 4:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Florida marched through the season (save for on the last day when they rested nearly every household name and lost 10-2 to the Montreal Canadiens), earning home-ice advantage for as long as they stay alive. The first reward from that finish is a home game versus the Capitals, a team that enters the post-season on a four-game losing streak.

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet East (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

In the Avalanche region: Altitude

In the Predators region: Bally Sports South

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Avalanche nearly had the Presidents’ Trophy locked up weeks ago, but six losses in their last seven games has them stumbling into the post-season as the Western Conference’s top team. They get a break as they hope to turn their fortunes around with news that Predators starter Juuse Saros is unable to play either game in Denver to start the series.

How to watch

Start time: 10:15 PM EDT / 7:15 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports 2 (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Many Habs fans said they will be cheering on Artturi Lehkonen and the Avalanche in our poll, but a nearly equal amount are jumping on the chuckwagon of the team from the Stampede City. The Flames were among the best offensive and defensive teams in the league this year, and Tyler Toffoli will be salivating at all the special-teams time available.











































