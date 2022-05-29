 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Bring on the Thunderbirds

In today’s links, the Laval Rocket have their next opponent, two Habs right-wingers battle for gold, and Shane Wright prepares to meet with the Habs.

By Justin Blades
AHL: MAR 07 Springfield Thunderbirds at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Laval Rocket will take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL’s best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final:
  • Despite some criticisms about the player expected to go first overall, Shane Wright will still become a star in the NHL. [TSN]
  • Wright will meet with the Montreal Canadiens’ brass on Monday to begin the pre-draft process. [Sportsnet]
  • Joel Armia scored the game-winner to send Finland to the Gold Medal Game of the Men’s World Championship. [IIHF.com]
  • His team will face Josh Anderson and Team Canada in the title match at 1:00 PM ET today. [Canadiens.com]
  • The Lions de Trois-Rivières are just one of the sports teams the city is hoping to build its tourism industry around. [CBC]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Johnny Gaudreau hopes to sign a contract extension with the Calgary Flames this summer. [NHL.com]
  • The NHL defended its video review of Blake Coleman’s goal in the final game of the Flames/Oilers series. [Sportsnet]
  • Chis Tanev sustained a dislocated shoulder in Game 6 of the opening round. The surgery could force him to miss the start of the 2022-23 season. [TSN]
  • Barry Trotz is in no rush to decide on his next destination with a handful of suitors after his services. [Sportsnet]

