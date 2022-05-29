Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Laval Rocket will take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL’s best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final:
The battle starts on Saturday June 4th.— x - Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 29, 2022
Rocket vs. Thunderbirds#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/9geeqRJrAj
- Despite some criticisms about the player expected to go first overall, Shane Wright will still become a star in the NHL. [TSN]
- Wright will meet with the Montreal Canadiens’ brass on Monday to begin the pre-draft process. [Sportsnet]
- Joel Armia scored the game-winner to send Finland to the Gold Medal Game of the Men’s World Championship. [IIHF.com]
- His team will face Josh Anderson and Team Canada in the title match at 1:00 PM ET today. [Canadiens.com]
- The Lions de Trois-Rivières are just one of the sports teams the city is hoping to build its tourism industry around. [CBC]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Another road game, another road loss for the Carolina Hurricanes as the New York Rangers extend the Metropolitan Division Final to Game 7. [Canes Country | Blueshirt Banter]
Per @PR_NHL— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 29, 2022
Hurricanes are the first team in history to start 0-6 on the road in the postseason
- Johnny Gaudreau hopes to sign a contract extension with the Calgary Flames this summer. [NHL.com]
- The NHL defended its video review of Blake Coleman’s goal in the final game of the Flames/Oilers series. [Sportsnet]
- Chis Tanev sustained a dislocated shoulder in Game 6 of the opening round. The surgery could force him to miss the start of the 2022-23 season. [TSN]
- Barry Trotz is in no rush to decide on his next destination with a handful of suitors after his services. [Sportsnet]
