Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 28

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

CAR leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Three of the division finals have now been decided. Only the Metropolitan Division series remains in Round 2, and that can come to an end on Saturday night. That would require the Hurricanes to win their first game on the road, which is rather shocking given their performance on home ice: not just a 7-0 record, but outscoring their opponents 25-9. New York has a total of two goals in the games played at PNC Arena this series, but netted seven across Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden. Based on the first month of the post-season, there’s no reason to expect this series to end before a deciding Game 7 on Monday, though Carolina will certainly hope it does.























