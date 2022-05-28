 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Adam Nicholas says when it comes to development, “mindset unlocks skill set”

In today’s links, Canadiens’ director of hockey development aims to maximize assets, Habs heading to the IIHF semi-finals, when will St. Louis officially be head coach and for how long, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Adam Nicholas, the Canadiens’ director of hockey development, says his main role is to make sure they maximize every asset in the organization. [Canadiens]
  • Looking for a taste of Hab-ish hockey on Saturday? Check out the IIHF World Championship where Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Sean Farrell, and Jordan Harris (not dressed) head to the semi-finals. [Canadiens]
  • The biggest holes that Kent Hughes needs to plug heading into the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • When will Martin St. Louis officially be named the Canadiens’ head coach? [TSN 690]
  • According to Darren Dreger, it will be soon but for how many years? [TSN 690]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • After facing many battles, Duke Boeser, father of Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser passed away on Friday. [Sportsnet]
  • How NHL playoff teams fared from their trade deadline moves. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Looks like Ken Holland is interested in keeping Evander Kane on in Edmonton. [Oilers Nation]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...