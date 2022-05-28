Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Adam Nicholas, the Canadiens’ director of hockey development, says his main role is to make sure they maximize every asset in the organization. [Canadiens]
- Looking for a taste of Hab-ish hockey on Saturday? Check out the IIHF World Championship where Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Sean Farrell, and Jordan Harris (not dressed) head to the semi-finals. [Canadiens]
- The biggest holes that Kent Hughes needs to plug heading into the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
- When will Martin St. Louis officially be named the Canadiens’ head coach? [TSN 690]
- According to Darren Dreger, it will be soon but for how many years? [TSN 690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Disallowed goal or not, the Calgary Flames couldn’t keep up with the force that was the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
- In part because of this guy.
- After facing many battles, Duke Boeser, father of Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser passed away on Friday. [Sportsnet]
- How NHL playoff teams fared from their trade deadline moves. [Yahoo Sports]
- Looks like Ken Holland is interested in keeping Evander Kane on in Edmonton. [Oilers Nation]
