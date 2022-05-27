Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 27

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

COL leads 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Avalanche were presented with a chance to move on from their division final with the St. Louis Blues, and Nathan MacKinnon very nearly took that opportunity by himself with a three-goal performance, finishing his hat trick late in regulation to put his team in the lead. But the Blues managed to tie the game before the celebration could begin, then went on to win the game in overtime with a goal from Tyler Bozak. The Avalanche have now had to travel to St. Louis for Game 6, where they will be desperate to put an end to the series and not face the uncertainty of a winner-take-all Game 7.























