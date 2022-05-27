Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Laval Rocket are taking on coach J.-F. Houle’s personality. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Rocket’s homegrown talent are beginning to forge a bond with their home fans. [Montreal Gazette]
- What has been the Rocket’s recipe for success? [Journal de Montreal]
- Was it familiarity — the fact that he had already spent three years around the Habs — that made it easier to write off Cayden Primeau? [La Presse]
- What can non-playoff teams — including the Canadiens — learn from this year’s Stanley Cup contenders? [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of Canada’s gold medal-winning 2017-18 World Junior team, has agreed to drop a lawsuit against the players, Hockey Canada, and the CHL after reaching a settlement. [TSN]
- Hilary Knight takes control: Her identity, her dreams, and the fight for what’s next. [The Athletic]
- Connor McDavid is putting on one of the most dominant playoff performances we’ve ever seen. [The Athletic]
- Mike Smith, on the other hand, is an agent of chaos. [ESPN]
- Could Kirk Muller be a candidate for the Philadelphia Flyers’ vacant head coaching position? [Broad Street Buzz]
- Ben Chiarot’s acquisition did not have the desired results for the Florida Panthers. [RDS]
- Sizing up the Tampa Bay Lightning’s pursuit of a three-peat. [The Hockey News]
- How much information can actually be gleaned by bench presses and grueling bike tests? A study from the University of Guelph says that some exercises may be a lot more predictive of future success than others. [The Hockey News]
