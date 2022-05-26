Thursday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis’ head coach status expected to be announced soon

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- It’s expected that Martin St. Louis becoming the permanent head coach of the Canadiens will be announced in the near future. [TSN]
- First the Bejing Olympics, now the quarterfinals of the World Championships, Sean Farrell is having quite a year. [Canadiens]
- An impressive playoff run should help the Laval Rocket gain more fans in future seasons. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kent Hughes will likely be sticking with Shane Wright for his first pick at the 2022 NHL Draft, and here are four reasons he should stay the course. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Connor McDavid’s playoff beast mode is helping the Edmonton Oilers even when he’s not on the ice. [Sportsnet]
- How Tampa Bay Lightning’s Corey Perry, who’s in the midst of his third straight deep post-season run — each time with a different team — is shining in the twilight of his career. [Sportsnet]
- Is John Tortorella a good fit to make some real progress with the Philidelphia Flyers? [The Hockey News]
- Soon-to-be-43-year-old Joe Thorton of the Florida Panthers hasn’t yet decided if he’ll be back for a 25th NHL season. [NHL]
- Washington Capitals Tom Wilson underwent successful reconstructive knee surgery and is expected to be out of commission for six to eight months. [TSN]
- Jaromir Jagr takes full responsibility for the terrifying, high-speed tram collision he was involved in on Wednesday. [Yahoo Sports]
