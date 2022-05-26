 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis’ head coach status expected to be announced soon

In today’s links, St. Louis soon to become a permanent part of the Habs, Farrell is loving life, why Hughes should stick with Wright, McDavid’s in playoff beast mode, and more.

Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • It’s expected that Martin St. Louis becoming the permanent head coach of the Canadiens will be announced in the near future. [TSN]
  • First the Bejing Olympics, now the quarterfinals of the World Championships, Sean Farrell is having quite a year. [Canadiens]
  • An impressive playoff run should help the Laval Rocket gain more fans in future seasons. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Kent Hughes will likely be sticking with Shane Wright for his first pick at the 2022 NHL Draft, and here are four reasons he should stay the course. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Connor McDavid’s playoff beast mode is helping the Edmonton Oilers even when he’s not on the ice. [Sportsnet]
  • How Tampa Bay Lightning’s Corey Perry, who’s in the midst of his third straight deep post-season run — each time with a different team — is shining in the twilight of his career. [Sportsnet]
  • Is John Tortorella a good fit to make some real progress with the Philidelphia Flyers? [The Hockey News]
  • Soon-to-be-43-year-old Joe Thorton of the Florida Panthers hasn’t yet decided if he’ll be back for a 25th NHL season. [NHL]
  • Washington Capitals Tom Wilson underwent successful reconstructive knee surgery and is expected to be out of commission for six to eight months. [TSN]
  • Jaromir Jagr takes full responsibility for the terrifying, high-speed tram collision he was involved in on Wednesday. [Yahoo Sports]

