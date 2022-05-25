Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 25

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 5: St. Louis Blues @ Colorado Avalanche
COL leads 3-1
How to watch
Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: TNT
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
The Blues thought they were on their way to tying their second-round series when they held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes, but the Avalanche responded with three goals in the span of 1:42 to put a major dent in that confidence. St. Louis got the score to 4-3 before the second period concluded thanks to a couple of power-play goals, but Nazem Kadri completed a hat trick with 10 minutes remaining in regulation that proved too much for the home Blues. The teams have since traveled back to Denver to Game 5, where the series could come to an end if the Avalanche can run their post-season record to 8-1.
