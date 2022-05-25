Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Cayden Primeau offers hope for Canadiens’ goaltending future. [Montreal Gazette]
- Could the Habs trade up at the draft? [A Winning Habit]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Brought in as an elite defensive forward, Phillip Danault‘s offense was the storyline in his first season with the Los Angeles Kings organization. [Hockey Royalty]
- Where was Florida’s urgency in their 0-4 series defeat? [La Presse]
- Quebec finance minister Eric Girard is optimistic about NHL hockey returning to Quebec City in the long term. [Journal de Montreal]
- Nazem Kadri has handled racism and Islamophobia with grace — but the focus shouldn’t be on how the victim endures. [The Athletic]
- Nobody deserves the brutal abuse Kadri is facing. [The Hockey News]
- ‘No comment’ doesn’t cut it for situations like the Kadri attacks. [Daily Faceoff]
- 10 long-lost playoff rivalries fans need back in their lives. [The Athletic]
- With Team Denmark’s elimination from the World Championships, Frans Nielsen officially retires from professional hockey. [TSN]
