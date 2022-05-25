 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Is Cayden Primeau once again the goaltender of the future for the Canadiens?

In today’s links, Cayden Primeau’s playoff run, Nazem Kadri is subjected to racist attacks, and fallout in Florida.

By Nathan Ni
AHL: MAY 23 AHL Calder Cup Round 3 - Rochester Americans at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Brought in as an elite defensive forward, Phillip Danault‘s offense was the storyline in his first season with the Los Angeles Kings organization. [Hockey Royalty]
  • Where was Florida’s urgency in their 0-4 series defeat? [La Presse]
  • Quebec finance minister Eric Girard is optimistic about NHL hockey returning to Quebec City in the long term. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Nazem Kadri has handled racism and Islamophobia with grace — but the focus shouldn’t be on how the victim endures. [The Athletic]
  • Nobody deserves the brutal abuse Kadri is facing. [The Hockey News]
  • ‘No comment’ doesn’t cut it for situations like the Kadri attacks. [Daily Faceoff]
  • 10 long-lost playoff rivalries fans need back in their lives. [The Athletic]
  • With Team Denmark’s elimination from the World Championships, Frans Nielsen officially retires from professional hockey. [TSN]

