Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 24

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

CAR leads 2-1

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet East/Ontario/Pacific (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Rangers have made the Metropolitan Division Final a series, and that’s because the Hurricanes still haven’t participated in a game the home team has lost. They’ve won all six at home and now lost the four played outside of Raleigh, the latest a 3-1 loss at Madison Square Garden, despite testing Igor Shersterkin 44 times. After two low-event games, pucks were launched from all directions in Game 3, and perhaps that’s the key to the Rangers’ success.

EDM leads 2-1

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In the first round, Jacob Markstrom was impressing as one of the top goaltenders in the playoffs. Through three games versus the Oilers, he’s looked like the worst. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane aren’t making life easy for him, but Markstrom obviously has more he can provide for his team. He will have to be more of a difference-maker to help the Flames contend with the Oilers’ rush offence, or it could be a 3-1 series deficit Calgary is facing at the end of the night.















