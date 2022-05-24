 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Proving His Worth

Cayden Primeau has been stellar in the AHL playoffs, McDavid dominating the Battle of Alberta, the NHL and police looking into the threats against Kadri, Denmark upsets Canada, signings, playoffs, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
AHL: MAY 23 AHL Calder Cup Round 3 - Rochester Americans at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Cayden Primeau has proved himself in the AHL playoffs. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Both Josh Anderson and Sean Farrell were held off the scoresheet on Monday. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The NHL and St. Louis police are looking into the threats made against Nazim Kadri. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | CBC]
  • No one is surprised that Connor McDavid is the best player in the Battle of Alberta, but he has utterly taken it over with his play. [Sportsnet]
  • If the Calgary Flames are to survive this series, they must figure out how to contain McDavid. [NHL | The Athletic]
  • Jeff and Elliotte talk about the playoffs and other goings on in 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • The Calgary Flames are relocating their AHL team from California to Calgary. [TSN]
  • Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning has been fined for boarding Eetu Luostarinen. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette denies that the Flames were at a strip club until 3:00. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Mark Giordano re-signs with the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Team Denmark topples Team Canada in a historic victory. [Sportsnet | CBC]
  • Czechia fans have gotten creative in showing their support for Ukraine. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Contract talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin, and Chris Letang have happened, and everyone involved hopes they’re there to stay. [Sportsnet | NHL | The Athletic]
  • Brian Rust would have liked a raise, but not enough of one to leave Pittsburgh. [NBC Sports | The Athletic]

