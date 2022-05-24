Tuesday Habs Headlines: Proving His Worth

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Cayden Primeau has proved himself in the AHL playoffs. [Montreal Gazette]
- Both Josh Anderson and Sean Farrell were held off the scoresheet on Monday. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The NHL and St. Louis police are looking into the threats made against Nazim Kadri. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | CBC]
- No one is surprised that Connor McDavid is the best player in the Battle of Alberta, but he has utterly taken it over with his play. [Sportsnet]
- If the Calgary Flames are to survive this series, they must figure out how to contain McDavid. [NHL | The Athletic]
- Jeff and Elliotte talk about the playoffs and other goings on in 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- The Calgary Flames are relocating their AHL team from California to Calgary. [TSN]
- Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning has been fined for boarding Eetu Luostarinen. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette denies that the Flames were at a strip club until 3:00. [Yahoo Sports]
- Mark Giordano re-signs with the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NHL]
- Team Denmark topples Team Canada in a historic victory. [Sportsnet | CBC]
- Czechia fans have gotten creative in showing their support for Ukraine. [Yahoo Sports]
- Contract talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin, and Chris Letang have happened, and everyone involved hopes they’re there to stay. [Sportsnet | NHL | The Athletic]
- Brian Rust would have liked a raise, but not enough of one to leave Pittsburgh. [NBC Sports | The Athletic]
