Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 23

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

TBL leads 3-0

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Three of the second-round series are just getting started, but the Battle of Florida could come to a quick end tonight. The Lightning extended their lead to three games to zero yesterday afternoon, and didn’t have to wait long for a chance at the sweep. The Panthers have managed just one goal in each of the games they’ve played, and the NHL’s top team from the regular season desperately needs to change that to see another game.

COL leads 2-1

How to watch

Start time: 9:45 PM EDT / 6:45 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Blues stole home-ice advantage with a win in Denver, but the Avalanche claimed it right back with a 5-2 win on Saturday, as Artturi Lehkonen earned the game-winning goal with a perfectly placed shot. The story of the game was a collision between Nazem Kadri and Jordan Binnington that has knocked the goaltender out of the rest of the series. Since the game’s conclusion, the story has taken a dark turn with threats made to Kadri for the incident in the crease.















