 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: Michael Pezzetta got to “live out his dreams” and appreciates the fan support

In today’s links, Pezzetta thanks fans for their support last season, the time’s not right for the Habs to sign Letang, Kidney signed to an ATO, Binnington versus Kadri, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: MAR 03 Canadiens at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Q&A with Michael Pezzetta reveals why he’s currently ‘stach-less, thoughts on his Twitter nickname, and the player he would love to be on the ice with. [Canadiens]
  • Get to know former Canadiens president Pierre Boivin. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Despite the ongoing rumours, the timing isn’t quite right for the Canadiens to sign unrestricted free agent Kris Letang. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Canadiens have drafted 38 prospects and they’ll have to make some decisions this summer on which prospects to sign and which to let go. [Montreal Hockey Now]
  • The Canadiens signed Riley Kidney to an amateur tryout contract ahead of the Laval Rocket heading to Round 3 of the playoffs.

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...