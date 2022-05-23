Monday Habs Headlines: Michael Pezzetta got to “live out his dreams” and appreciates the fan support

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Q&A with Michael Pezzetta reveals why he’s currently ‘stach-less, thoughts on his Twitter nickname, and the player he would love to be on the ice with. [Canadiens]
- Get to know former Canadiens president Pierre Boivin. [Journal de Montreal]
- Despite the ongoing rumours, the timing isn’t quite right for the Canadiens to sign unrestricted free agent Kris Letang. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Canadiens have drafted 38 prospects and they’ll have to make some decisions this summer on which prospects to sign and which to let go. [Montreal Hockey Now]
- The Canadiens signed Riley Kidney to an amateur tryout contract ahead of the Laval Rocket heading to Round 3 of the playoffs.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Mark Giordano to a two-year, $1.6 million contract. [TSN]
- Five things to know about Round 2 of the NHL playoffs. [Coast Reporter]
- The Calgary Flames know they need to stop hanging Jacob Markstrom out to dry if they want to take down the Edmonton Oilers. [TSN]
- During a postgame interview following the Colorado Avalanche's victory on Saturday, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington threw a water bottle at Nazem Kadri. [Fox News]
- And this could be why.
