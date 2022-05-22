Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 22

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

TBL leads 2-0

How to watch

Start time: 1:30 PM EDT / 10:30 AM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Montreal Canadiens fans relived a painful memory in Game 2 when the Lightning scored the go-ahead goal with not enough time left on the clock for the Panthers to respond, as Tyler Johnson had done versus the Habs back in 2015. Ross Colton’s late tally shocked the crowd at FLA Live Arena, serving as potentially the final bit of action they will witness in person this season. The Lightning can now take the series with wins in their two home games, and move halfway along their quest to win the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive season.

CAR leads 2-0

How to watch

Start time: 3:30 PM EDT / 12:30 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet 360 (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Carolina was able to do in Game 2 what New York hadn’t been able to accomplish in Game 1: make a 1-0 lead stand up through the third period. This series has become the Flames-Stars matchup of the second round, with only five goals scored through two contests. This one is more of a defensive battle rather than a goaltending duel, however, as the last game featured a total of just 43 shots. Will today’s game be another low-event affair?

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Everyone was excited for the post-season edition of the Battle of Alberta, with the guarantee of a Canadian team making the third round one of the reasons. The series has turned into the wildest and most unpredictable of Round 2, with both games featuring plenty of offence and comeback efforts. The main character has been Connor McDavid, who is proving that he can perform just as well — or even better — in the playoffs than he did in the regular season, and it’s been incredible to watch him single-handedly keep his team competitive versus what is one of the league’s top all-around teams.







