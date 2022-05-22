Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Four Canadiens players who are unlikely to be back in October. [The Hockey Writers]
- “Being a leader is more of doing the right things and not saying the right things,” says Laval Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet. [Montreal Gazette]
- Josh Anderson and Team Canada are no longer undefeated at the Men’s World Championship after losing to Switzerland on Saturday. [IIHF.com]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Calgary Flames have been caught playing a run-and-gun game that favours the Edmonton Oilers, and they aim to change that. [Global]
- The Detroit Red Wings are locked in a cycle of not being good enough to contend but not bad enough to draft a future superstar. [Winging It In Motown]
- On the other hand, even a player of Connor Bedard’s calibre can’t single-handedly rescue the Chicago Blackhawks. [Second City Hockey]
- Now that Rick Bowness stepped down, the Dallas Stars have their eyes on Marc Savard as the team’s next head coach. [Sportsnet]
- Bryan Rust signed a six-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [PensBurgh]
- Samuel Girard sustained a broken sternum on a hard hit in last night’s game. [NHL.com]
