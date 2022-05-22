 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Canadiens players who may not return in the fall

In today’s links, the players who may have donned the Habs jersey for the final time, Xavier Ouellet leads Laval into the third round, the limits of Connor Bedard, and a serious injury for Samuel Girard.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Four Canadiens players who are unlikely to be back in October. [The Hockey Writers]
  • “Being a leader is more of doing the right things and not saying the right things,” says Laval Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Josh Anderson and Team Canada are no longer undefeated at the Men’s World Championship after losing to Switzerland on Saturday. [IIHF.com]

Around the league and elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...