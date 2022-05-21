Stanley Cup Playoffs open thread: May 21

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English) TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: TNT

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

St. Louis was finally able to hand Colorado its first loss of the post-season, and they did so in a rather convincing 4-1 win. It was once more David Perron doing the most damage on the scoreboard, getting two goals to move up near the top of the playoff leaderboard. Jordan Binnington is looking like the goaltender who led the Blues to a Stanley Cup back in 2019, approaching the incredible .954 save percentage that Jake Oettinger exited the post-season with after the first round. Binnington will need to maintain his .948 form, because the Avalanche will be looking to make up for Thursday’s defeat on home ice.























