Habsent Minded Extra: Joshua Roy continues dominating the QMJHL playoffs

With a clean sweep of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the second round of the QMJHL playoffs, Joshua Roy and the Sherbrooke Phoenix are off to the semi-finals. Le Sniper Beauceron, a moniker bestowed upon him by the Phoenix broadcasters, has been a crucial part of his team’s success to date.

As of this writing, Roy is tied with his linemate Xavier Parent for the league lead in playoff scoring with 16 points. With 11 assists, Roy alone is the leading playmaker in the circuit Courteau. His shot is often cited as his biggest weapon, but he has provided some highlight-reel assists in these playoffs.

DEAR LORD this pass by #GoHabsGo Joshua Roy...



David Spacek is probably still wondering how this happened. Ties the game at 3 apiece. pic.twitter.com/acU4bQuIUp — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) May 10, 2022

In his latest series against the Armada, he didn’t find the shooting space that he normally can, but showed that his bag of tricks goes much deeper than his wrister. Just check out the audacity of this deflection goal from Thursday night.

#GoHabsGo Joshua Roy, pas l'temps de niaiser. Bautiful creative deflection to put the @PhoenixSherbroo back on top 4-3 in the third period. pic.twitter.com/hM4ICFjLt5 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) May 20, 2022

Roy was arguably the best player in the league this season, and he has taken his game to another level in the playoffs. Opposing broadcasts are even starting to wonder something I’ve been pondering for months; could he play for the Montreal Canadiens next season?

I have and will continue to advocate for the nine-game tryout, but it’s tough to see anything beyond that at this point. One thing is for sure, his performance in the post-season has only added to the hype that he created with his 119-point regular season.

Elsewhere, Riley Kidney’s season has come to an end at the hands of the Charlottetown Islanders. The silver lining for Habs fans is that they may soon get a chance to see him play anyways, as he will join the Laval Rocket on their playoff run. There is no word yet on if or where he will slot into the lineup, but his playmaking abilities should make him a useful ringer for Laval at some point.

He also flashed some legitimate individual skills before being eliminated in the second round.

And the @ABTitan stay alive, take the series back to Bathurst with a 4-3 TRIPLE OT win. #GoHabsGo Riley Kidney ends it. Another big game from him as the Titan make it a winner take all series next game. pic.twitter.com/gKDKRxGmSB — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) May 12, 2022

Eliminating Kidney was of course the Islanders, featuring two Habs prospects in William Trudeau and Xavier Simoneau. Both have been key players for the Islanders on their run, and form part of the core of a team that looks to be extremely difficult to beat this season.

I would argue that Trudeau’s run has been the most surprising, with three goals and five points in five games of action. He’ll look to keep that going into the third round.

Editor’s (AKA Matt, himself) note: I made a mistake in the podcast recording, regarding the opponent for the Sherbrooke Phoenix in round three. In order for them to play Shawinigan in the semis, they needed Rimouski to beat Quebec. That didn’t happen, so we will instead have a Habs prospect extravaganza as Roy will go up against Simoneau, Trudeau, and the Charlottetown Islanders.

