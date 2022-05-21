Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Joel Armia scored his second goal of the IIHF World Championship on Friday in Finland’s 6-0 victory over Great Britain.
Joel Armia marque son deuxième but du tournoi!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 20, 2022
Army scores his second goal of the tournament!#IIHFWorlds https://t.co/hnlCE52xCN
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith discussed the challenges of planning two World Junior tournaments in a five-month span. [TSN]
- Head coach Rick Bowness decided not to renew his contract after three seasons with the Dallas Stars. [ESPN]
- Grading each significant Toronto Maple Leaf, their season, and what it means going forward. [Sportsnet]
- Fourteen-year-old Gavin McKenna, a hockey player from Whitehorse who scored 65 points in 35 games in the U18 league, was selected first overall in the WHL draft. [Yahoo Sports]
- Edmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse, Anaheim Ducks Ryan Getzlaf, and New Jersey Devils P.K Subban are the three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. [Sportsnet]
