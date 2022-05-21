 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Prepping for two World Juniors in a five-month span

In today’s links, Armia scores in Finland’s latest win, the challenges of organizing two World Juniors back-to-back, 14-year-old drafted first overall in WHL draft, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Joel Armia scored his second goal of the IIHF World Championship on Friday in Finland’s 6-0 victory over Great Britain.
  • Is Shane Wright worthy of the first overall pick? [The Athletic]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith discussed the challenges of planning two World Junior tournaments in a five-month span. [TSN]
  • Head coach Rick Bowness decided not to renew his contract after three seasons with the Dallas Stars. [ESPN]
  • Grading each significant Toronto Maple Leaf, their season, and what it means going forward. [Sportsnet]
  • Fourteen-year-old Gavin McKenna, a hockey player from Whitehorse who scored 65 points in 35 games in the U18 league, was selected first overall in the WHL draft. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Edmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse, Anaheim Ducks Ryan Getzlaf, and New Jersey Devils P.K Subban are the three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. [Sportsnet]

